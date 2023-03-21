FRIN DG calls for review of Land Use Act to curb deforestation

The Director General of the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Professor Adeshola Adepoju, has called for a state of emergency in the forest sector, as well as a review of the Land Use Act as two means of tackling deforestation in Nigeria.

He said a review of the Land Use Act of 1978 which places all lands in the country, including forests, in the custody of state government, should be reviewed because most state governments prioritise revenue from the sale of trees and tree products over conservation.

Speaking on a Twitter space organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development to mark the International Day of Forests on Tuesday, Professor Adepoju stated that the…