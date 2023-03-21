I didn’t touch his manhood, he slumped while making a call —Tenant accused of killing landlord

By Oluwatoyin Malik

THE 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, who was arrested by Ogun State police command for allegedly causing the death of her landlord by pulling his manhood, has denied the allegation, saying that she did nothing of such.

The arrested suspect said that the landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, aged 50, was making a call when he slumped with his phone in his hand. According to her, before this, she and the landlord’s wife had fought, which made him to start calling someone. She said that she had returned to her apartment when someone called her to come and see the landlord lying unconscious.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that before the landlord’s death, he and the suspect had …