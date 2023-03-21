Ifa worshippers in Oyo decry police harassment, intimidation of members

By Gbenga Olumide

Ifa traditional worshippers, under the aegis of International Forum of Araba/Oluawo Agbaye in Oyo State, have condemned continued harassment and intimidation of its members by men of the Oyo State police command.

The Forum, in a statement signed by the Araba of Ibadanland and Olú Ìṣẹ̀ṣe of Oyo State, Chief Ifálérè Odegbemi Odegbola II, accused the state police command of harassing and intimidating members of ifa worshippers.

“Since the recent arrest of some people alleged to be ritualists, the police had been trailing and harassing our members whenever they go to Oje market and other markets in Ibadan to buy herbal ingredients.

“The police believe those…