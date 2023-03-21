Iyabo Ojo, Adesua-Etomi, Chike, others star Prime Video’s debut African Movie

Segun Kasali – Lagos

Nigerian Actors, Iyabo Ojo, Adesua-Etomi Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, Tobi Bakre and others have starred in Global streaming service Prime Video’s African Original Movie, Gangs of Lagos.

Speaking on the new movie, The Movie Producer, Jade Osiberu described the movie as epic storyline and A-List talent from Nigeria

Jade explained that it is a great opportunity to elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale with Prime Video.

