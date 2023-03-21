Nigeria has grown beyond military

Leon Usigbe

Despite the flaws accompanying the February 25 presidential election, Nigeria has proved that democracy can work in Africa and has grown beyond military seizing powers using poorly conducted exercises as excuses.

This is the view of the Editorial Board of the Washington Post maintained in a piece titled: “Nigeria points the way toward democracy in a region in which it is scarce,” that the democratic process has held firm in the country far better than expected.

It pointed out that it is encouraging that the losing candidates are pursuing their claims through the courts. While the rhetoric has been heated, there have been no post-election violence, intimidation or…