On old naira notes – Tribune Online

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently declared that old naira notes will continue to be accepted as legal tender until December 31, 2023.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, finally gave in to pressure after numerous complaints and protests from the populace, and on March 3, 2023, the apex bank issued an official statement approving the extension and continued use of the old notes (N200, N500, and N1000), contrary to their initial prohibition after the release of the new notes. People who would refuse the old naira notes were also given a firm warning that they would face harsh punishment if caught.

According to reports, there is now more money available for people to spend on…