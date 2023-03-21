Surveyors tasked on right business model for sustainable practice

By: DayoAyeyemi | Lagos

PROFESSIONALS under the auspices of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), a subgroup of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), have been urged to embrace modern business model for sustainable practice of the profession.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting of the group, themed: “Re-engineering Professionalism in the Private Sector towards Service Delivery,”

The guest speaker, Mr Tope Yinka- Ojo, told the private practicing surveyors that they cannot use the analog strategy to solve the problem being confronted in the present age.

For this reason, he said there was a need for them to upgrade and embrace modern business…