Work to consolidate democracy, rule of law, election observer tells Nigerians

Bola Badmus – Lagos

Nigerians have been enjoined to continue to work to preserve the peace and stability in the nation in order to consolidate democracy and the rule of law, especially in a challenging socio-political context.

Coordinator of the International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement (IPCSL) and Head of Election Observation Mission in Nigeria, Johaness Makouvia, made the call on Monday in Lagos, while delivering a preliminary statement of the Election Observation Mission on gubernatorial and House of Assembly Elections, which held last Saturday.

Makouvia commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), domestic and foreign observers,…