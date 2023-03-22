21 canons herald 21-day mourning of Ohworode of Olomu kingdom in Delta

Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

The 21-day mourning of the transition of the Ohworode of Olomu kingdom, R. L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, Royal Canon, who was the immediate past chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Urhobo Nation, has commenced with the booming of 21 canons.

It will be recalled that the 106-year-old monarch, believed to be the oldest monarch across the globe, passed barely a month after the celebration of his last birthday on January 20 with a thanksgiving service after age-related health challenges.

Though he reportedly passed on February 19, the revered monarch’s transition was only announced on March 17 during a meeting of the traditional council at the Ohworode palace at…