Buhari sets up Gambari-led committee to resolve Obalende prayer ground tussle

By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to advise him within two weeks on how to resolve the ownership tussle of the Obalende prayer ground between the Lagos State Jama’atul Muslimeen and security agencies.

Gambari heads a committee that also includes the Minister of Defence, Works and Housing, the Chief of Army Staff, the Director General, Department of State Services and others recognised as stakeholders in the matter.

Speaking when he received members of the Muslim group on Friday, the President said the committee will advise him on the processes and all that needs to be done to do justice to all parties…