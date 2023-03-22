Buhari upgrades state house clinic to medical centre

By: Leon Usigbe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-designation of the State House Clinic back to Medical Centre.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja after a pre-commissioning inspection of the new Presidential (VIP) Wing of the State House Medical Centre by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha accompanied by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

A statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director (Information) quoted him as saying: ‘In March 2019, the President had given approval that the…