Equities investors gain N17.14bn as ASI adds 0.1%

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba – Lagos

On Wednesday, Nigerian equities market traded with bullish sentiments, as buying interest in Guaranty Trust Holdings Company pushed the benchmark index higher having appreciated in share value by 2.4 percent.

Precisely, the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited advanced by 0.1 percent to close at 54,936.11 basis points.

Also, investor sentiment was positive as buying interest in mid- and large-cap stocks such as Transnational Corporation, Fidelity Bank, FBN Holdings and NGX Group drove their respective share prices up by 1.56 percent, 1.35 percent, 0.46 percent, and 0.36 percent.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date…