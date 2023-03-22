Governor Seyi Makinde reaped benefits of his good works

By Akeem Aponmade

The victory of His Excellency Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde is a veritable lesson in democratic governance in a developing country. The lesson is simple: Serve the people and reap the fruits of your labour. Since the birth of the current Republic in 1999, it is without any iota of doubt that no Governor has been as people-oriented as the current occupier of Government House at Agodi. He touched the lives of the average Oyo State indigene and resident in many ways. Seyi Makinde opened Oke Ogun up for commerce from practically all directions through construction of road networks thereby linking the whole territory of Oyo State with one another.

No Government has done as many…