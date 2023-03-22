INEC should put its house order before governorship elections 

In order to conduct free, fair and credible governorship elections coming up on the 18th day of March, 2023, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu deemed it fit to shift the earlier date scheduled for the governorship elections from the 11th day of March,2023 until 18th day of March, 2023.

Nigerians are warming up now to elect their new governors across the states of the federation.

Many Nigerians at this moment will not entertain any further postponement from the INEC as we are anxious to vote for the new governors.

Truth be told, INEC deserves commendation for the peaceful conduct of the last presidential general election. Professor…