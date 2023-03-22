It is my turn to be Senate-President — Kalu

Tijani Adeyemi | Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has declared his intention to contest for Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

Kalu, who has won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, was the first aspirant to declare his interest in the number three position in the country

He made the declaration while briefing journalists at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday in Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) maintained majority in the Senate, having secured 57 seats so far.

APC senators eyeing Senate presidency have been lobbying their colleagues to seek their support.

Other ranking senators who are eying the position, are Sani…