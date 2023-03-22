NITDA seeks regional partnerships to address cyber threats in Africa

By: Bode Adewumi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called on governments across Africa to come together to minimise the impact of cyber attacks.

Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, said cyber attacks had affected critical infrastructure, national security, reputation and economy of the continent.

Inuwa made the call in a recent statement released in Abuja by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency.

He said this while speaking on “Strategies for Boosting Africa’s Cyber Resilience” at the just-concluded GISEC Global, a conference for the cyber security community held in Dubai, the United Arab…