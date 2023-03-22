Ten die as Moroccan fishing vessel sinks off Western Sahara

At least 10 fishermen drowned when a Moroccan fishing trawler sank off the coast of disputed Western Sahara.

Five sailors were rescued, while two crew members were still missing with a search underway, authorities have said.

The incident happened in the province of Aousserd, 220 km away from Dakhla city but it was not yet clear what caused the trawler to sink, the state-run Moroccan news agency, MAP, reported.

Western Sahara, which is disputed between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario movement, has a long coastline and access to rich fishing waters.

