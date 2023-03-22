UPDATE: INEC to resume collation of Abia guber poll 4pm today

By: Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Abia State, says it is concluding the Governorship Election be in the state today’s evening.

A statement from the commission early this morning said, “the collation resumes by 4 pm at the Commission’s Media centre.

It would be recalled that the controversial Obingwa LGA outrageous result of the poll had stalled the collation of the results following alleged infractions in the area, including over-voting, maltreatment of the Electoral Officer, massive rigging, ballot and BVAS snatching and violence.

As a result of the impasse, the State Returning Officer, Prof Nnenna Otti, announced the suspension of…