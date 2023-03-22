Why Nigeria needs women leaders

Across the world, the call for women to be given leadership positions has reached a crescendo and advocates have consistently argued that for communities across the globe to grow, the world must as a matter of priority, recognise the benefits of women in leadership.

And in Nigeria, while women are breaking glass ceilings in the field of business, academics and entrepreneurship, they are still not seen as serious or capable contenders in the realm of governance and politics and have been continually relegated to the role of appendages or sidekicks to men.

However, there have been identified benefits in placing more women in positions of power because women as leaders, possess a unique…