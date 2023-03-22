Why we arrested Obi’s supporter, Chude — Police

Israel Arogbonlo

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of one Chude Nnamdi, a staunch supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The LP supporter with Twitter handle @chude__, was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

According to reports, Chude is currently being investigated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja, for cyber-stalking, over a petition about his activities on social media which contravenes the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws.

Although the NPF did not reveal the identity of the petitioner, several social media users had…