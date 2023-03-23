Buhari felicitates Muslims on Ramadan’s moon sighting 

By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings and best wishes to Muslims as they commence 30 days of Ramadan fasting, urging them to use the season “to project the best and finest virtues of Islam by personal conduct, and not precept.”

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in a goodwill message to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, President Buhari said: “Let us use this opportunity to put the best teachings of Islam into practice, such as kindness and the love of humanity.”

He added: “This is an occasion for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah and…