Buhari signs Copyright Act, Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science, Technology bills into law

Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to two Bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

The bills are the Copyright Act 2022 and the Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science and Technology, Jos, Act.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Nasiru Baballe Ila, disclosed this in a statement and explained that the two bills were assented to by the President on the 17th of March 2023.

He said: “Copyright Act 2022, this Act repeals the Copyright Act, Cap C28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact the Copyright Act 2022 to provide for the regulation, protection and administration of…