EFCC arrests cleric, twin brothers, 25 others for alleged internet fraud in Ilorin

Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested 28 persons suspected to be “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys” in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the arrest was effected at Mandate Area, Ilorin, followed actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.

The statement said that preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the arrested suspects to include a cleric, twin brothers, six students of various institutions, mining operator and a host of other specialized private individuals.

Nigerian Tribune