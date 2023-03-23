Give us substantive CMD — OAUTHC tells minister

By Sade Oguntola

Following the reappointment of Professor Jesse Otegbayo as the chief medical director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, doctors under the aegis of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife branch, have called on the Federal Government to fast-track the processes of appointing a substantive chief medical director for OAUTHC as stated in the University Teaching Hospitals Act.

The tenure of the erstwhile CMD of the facility, Professor Victor Adebayo Adetiloye, ended on the 30th of March, 2022, and Dr. Muyiwa Owojuyigbe (the former chairman, medical…