It’s not too late to confirm NAMA MD

There is no doubt that the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika must by now be faced with the reality that whatever has a beginning must have an ending as his tenure comes to an end on May 29, 2023, a date which signals the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government which appointed him to manage the sector.

As expected, the minister, while in office, tried his best to further lift the sector from the position he had met eight years ago through some policies he implemented which either impacted the sector positively or negatively.

Among such positive achievements the sector recorded under him include the entrance of more domestic airlines despite the devastating pandemic…