I’ve dumped APC out of frustration – Man who celebrated Buhari’s victory in gutter says

Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Having missed death by whiskers in 2019, following what he described as ignorance and blind love for President Muhammadu Buhari then, Aliyu Mohammed Sani, a middle-aged man who bathe and drank from the gutter, has called it quits with both the President and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Aliyu almost lost his life after drinking the contaminated gutter water but for the quick intervention of spirited individuals who came to his rescue by footing his medical expenses.

It is now four years down the line and the middle-aged man who is a tailor has vilified his relationship with the President and the APC for good saying, “All I got…