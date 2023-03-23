Keyamo calls for Obi, Datti arrest over inciting comments

Festus Keyamo has petitioned the State Security Services (SSS), demanding the arrest and prosecution of Mr Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed for making incendiary comments on television.

Keyamo Minister of State for Labour and Employment and also a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) made copies of the petition available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He described comments made on television by Obi and Baba-Ahmed, presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively of the Labour Party (LP) at the February 25 election as incendiary and capable of causing rebellion.

In the petition dated March 23, Keyamo noted that: “in a…