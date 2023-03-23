Kogi Assembly suspends nine members, eight LG chairmen

Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

Nine members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have been suspended based on allegations of terrorism, while eight council chairmen and also three vice chairmen were also suspended on account of anti-party activities.

Also the Council chairman of Lokoja Local Government, Hon Dansabe Muhammed also has been suspended on allegations of misappropriation of funds which amounts to about N150 million.

Reading both letters at plenary, the Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole said the correspondence from the Governor alleged that the lawmakers were involved in terrorist activities based on a security report while the correspondence from the state APC Chairman alleged that the…