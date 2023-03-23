Kogi House of Assembly majority leader, Bajeh resigns his position

Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The Majority leader of the Kogi state House of Assembly, Muktar Bajeh, on Thursday announced his resignation from his position.

The lawmaker said that his resignation was due to a future responsibility that requires his prompt and urgent attention

The resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House Rt. Hon Matthew Kolawole, dated March 20, and personally signed by him.

He said “after much thought and with deep regret, I must inform the media that I have made the difficult decision to voluntarily resign from my position as the majority leader of the kogi house of assembly “

“I write to convey my resignation as the majority leader of the…