Obaseki CoS lauds Edo assembly-elect, knocks Oshiomhole, APC

Suyi Ayodele Benin

The Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Osaigbovo Iyoha, has described the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the last week’s State House Assembly Election as a victory over the forces of darkness, who were bent on stagnating the Obaseki led development in the State.

Osaigbovo specifically lambasted the state’s former governor and now Edo senator–elect, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the All Progressive Congress (APC), describing them as the common enemies of the state.

He added that the outcome of the election had vindicated Governor Obaseki as a man preferred above his adversaries.

The senior Edo government official…