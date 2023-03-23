Organisers announce three-day event line-up

Rotimi Ige

Multichoice, in partnership with Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, have announced that the ninth edition of the prestigious awards will be held between May 18 and 20.

The three-day event will celebrate film production talents, culture, fashion, music, and other elements of African entertainment.

Announcing the schedule for the ninth AMVCA, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said the awards has been a yardstick for measuring excellence in the movie industry, and this edition is unique.

“The AMVCA has in the last eight years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognized…