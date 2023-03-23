The planned removal of petrol subsidy

LAST week, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said that the Federal Government would remove the controversial petrol subsidy before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure on May 29. Speaking during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) in Abuja, the minister, who linked the delay in the removal of subsidy as provided for in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to the 2023 general election and the forthcoming national population census, disclosed that the Federal Government was yet to reach a conclusion on how to mitigate the effects of the plan on Nigerians. As Nigerians are well aware, the PIA signed by…