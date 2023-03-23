Tinubu jets out of Nigeria for rest, lesser hajj

After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

A statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, disclosed that the President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

“The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.”

The statement disclosed that while away, the President-elect will also use…