Appeal Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Shettima

By: Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Friday, dismissed a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his running-mate, Kashim Shettima, from participating in the February 25 presidential election.

In the unanimous judgement of the Appellate court, delivered by Justice Danlami Senchi on the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/108/2023, the court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Justice Senchi, who described the appellant as a meddlesome interloper, held that the court cannot be used to perform illegality.

According to the court, the PDP failed to disclose that…