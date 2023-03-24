FCTA to demolish Pentecostal church building over alleged fake document

The department of development control of the federal capital territory administration (FCTA) is set to demolish a multi-million naira building of a Seed of Christ Golden Church, Kubwa, over alleged falsification of title documents.

Alhaji Musibau Lamidi had, in a petition to the office of Inspector General of Police, alleged a plot of land situated at MF 1335, extension iii B layout in Kubwa has been sold to Dr S.M.O Mustapha, popularly known as Baba Sebioba, the general overseer, with forged documents.

The land agent, John Areh, now in police detention, was alleged to have presented forged documents to Baba Sebioba who made payment for the land and constructed his church on the…