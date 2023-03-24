Governor Inuwa enjoins Muslims to intensify prayers for Peace of Gombe, Nigeria

Ishola Michael

As the Ramadan fast begins today, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has enjoined the Muslim Ummah in the State and the citizenry, in general, to use the opportunity the Holy month provides to pray fervently for peace, development as well as prosperity of the State and Nigeria.

In a goodwill message to mark the commencement of the Ramadan fast, Inuwa Yahaya stressed the need for all and sundry to play their roles in finding new directions toward fixing the problems bedeviling the country.

He particularly admonished Muslims to embrace piety as demanded during the month-long fast.

He said, “as one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan fast avails the Ummah a…