Governor Inuwa mourns Ex- Gombe Speaker, Nasiru Nono,

Ishola Michael

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasiru Abubakar Nono who died as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Abuja Road.

Governor Inuwa, while reacting to the sad news, described the death of the former lawmaker as a monumental loss, not only to his family but to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the late former legislator was a humble and down-to-earth politician known for his commitment to the well-being of his constituents and the people of the state in general.

The Governor recalled that as the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Nono exuded tact,…