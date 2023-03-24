I make more than $40,000 every month from my YouTube views — Broda Shaggi

Rachael Omidji

Popular skit maker, Samuel Perry, also known as Broda Shaggi, recently said he makes more than $40,000 monthly from his YouTube views.

Broda Shaggi revealed this while discussing his monthly income in an interview with Dadaboy Ehiz.

The show’s host, Ehiz, told the creator of the skit that his YouTube views were fantastic before inquiring about his monthly income.

Ehiz then gave Broda Shaggi some numbers and asked if he had made more or less money in a month.

When questioned whether the skit creator earned more or less than $40,000 (N30,000,000) each month, Shaggi said he does.

When Ehiz asked him if he made more or less than $80,000, Shaggi said he did not.

But when the actor…