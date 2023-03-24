MMWG counsels preachers on Ramadan lectures

By: Saheed Salawu

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has advised Islamic scholars and clerics, especially those who will be using the mass media to preach in the course of the fasting month of Ramadan, to focus their messages on the reduction of moral bankruptcy in the society and reconnecting people with God.

In a statement on Thursday signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the MMWG urged preachers to dwell on the enlightenment of the people on the real teachings of Islam and avoid wasting time on praising individuals or talking about issues that are irrelevant to the spiritual uplift of the people.

According to the statement, the group also aligns with…