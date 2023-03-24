Sorrow, fear among residents as attacks on FCT communities persist

These are not the best of times for residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as they continue to face security challenges on frequent basis.

For residents of Kubwa in Bwari area of the FCT in particular, life appears to be brutal and nasty for them, as they continue to experience gunmen attacks, which often result in abduction and fatalities.

On the night of Friday, March 10, gunmen numbering in the region of 20 stormed the Grow Homes Estate along Kuchibiyi in the Kubwa abducting nine residents in the process.

A source in the community while disclosing details of the incident to the Nigerian Tribune stated that: “At about 11:30 pm, some gunmen in their large numbers came…