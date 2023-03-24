Tension in APC’s camp as court orders service of petitions on Tinubu

There is growing tension in All Progressives Congress (APC), as Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, should be served with copies of petitions seeking to nullify his election, through substituted means.

The ruling, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, comes after separate ex-parte applications that were brought before the court by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The duo accused Tinubu of deliberately avoiding the service of their petitions on him.

They told the court that several attempts they made to effect service of the petitions on…