We’ve potential ground to approach Supreme Court, Oyetola reacts

Urges party members, supporters to remain calm

By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo.

Immediate past Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday charged members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm and not to be discouraged over the outcome of the Friday’s appeal, saying his abiding faith in God to reclaim his mandate remains undoubted.

Reacting to the Appeal Court judgement which overturned the decision of the Tribunal that initially sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oyetola in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, noted that his belief in the judiciary also remains unshaken.

He further said: “We have heard the judgement of the Appeal…