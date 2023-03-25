Driver to face manslaughter, other charges over train collision

Rachael Omidiji

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has established plans for Oluwaseun Osibanjo, the driver of the BRT bus that collided with a moving train in Lagos, to face a 16-count allegation of manslaughter and great bodily harm.

Six people died due to the horrible incident involving Lagos State Government employees travelling to work in the staff bus and train, according to a statement signed on Friday by the director of public affairs for the ministry, Grace Alo.

“About 96 others are with various degrees of injuries, and the injured victims are hospitalized across many government hospitals in the state,” said the statement.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria, the staff bus…