Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

•Alleges move to truncate his inauguration

Taiwo Amodu

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his formal inauguration in May.

Tinubu who spoke through his Director, of Public Affairs, Festus Keyamo, ( SAN) said the masterminds of the plot were behind recent protests in the Federal Capital Territory, aimed at inciting Nigerians to reject the outcome of the presidential elections.

The president-elect who alleged that certain candidates who lost out in the presidential race and their backers were scheming for an Interim National Government warned against such moves which he noted were against provisions of the…