How cutlass-wielding driver stormed Ondo hospital over son’s death

Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

Police in Ondo are on trail of a cutlass-wielding commercial driver who assaulted medical personnel on duty at the Mother and Child hospital in Akure, the state capital, over the death of his five-year-old boy.

The middle-aged man went berserk after the doctors confirmed the death of his son after attending to the boy but could not save his life because the parents did not bring him to the hospital on time.

An eyewitness explained that the five-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital around 11 pm and was immediately put on life support but gave up some few hours later.

He said the father who was devastated by the news of his son’s death, went into his vehicle,…