Oko Poly student, three others missing as organ harvest allegation rocks Anambra Police

Michael Ovat – Awka

A youth identified as a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra and three others arrested last year in separate locations in Aguata Local Government Area of the state are yet to be found.

This is coming as allegation of organ harvest is rocking the Anambra State Police Command.

Parents of the youths, who were in Awka, during a stakeholders meeting of media and Civil Society Groups, under the auspices of Anambra State Police Stakeholders Partnership Forum lamented that one year after their children were arrested by police operatives, they were yet to be found.

The men, Mr Titus Orji and Gilbert Obinwa said police operatives were also reluctant to help…