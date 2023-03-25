Otti, a kwara la ajo ji àlà

THE declaration of Alex Chioma Otti as the governor-elect of Abia State sparked spontaneous celebrations across the state during the week. The people of the state expressed unfettered joy because of their belief that they have, through their massive election of Otti, been liberated from their bondage of nearly 24 years. The celebration across Abia State was steeped and it was also as a result of the fact that the people had sought a relief for a long time. Alex Otti represented not just that, but he also symbolises an opportunity for the state to truly liberate itself and revive its arrested development.

The people elected Oji Uzor Kalu in 1999 with the strong and exuberant hope that the…