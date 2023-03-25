Quit unnecessary grandstanding, congratulate Adeleke, PDP tells Oyetola, APC

By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo.

Following the unanimous decision of the appellate court that validated the mandate of Governor Ademola Adeleke today in Abuja, the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Lord Justice of the appellate court for restoring the confidence of the people in the judiciary.

The party chairman, Dr.Akindele Adekunle who made the commendation in a Statement in Osogbo, remarked,”We wish to commend and applaud the Lord Justice of the appellate court for upholding the tenet of justice and fairness in the Osun Guber case.

“The unanimous decision by the three judges had shown what we had at the Tribunal before was utterly a miscarriage…