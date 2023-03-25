Reps minority caucus felicitates Gov Adeleke on Appeal Court victory

Kehinde Akintola

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives on Saturday congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State over the judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld his victory at the July 16, 2022, Governorship election.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu expressed the delight via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents.

He said: “Governor Adeleke’s triumph at the Appeal Court is a victory for democracy and a resounding affirmation of the expressed Will of the people of Osun State in their quest for purposeful leadership and good governance in the State.

The jubilation in Osun State and other States of the federation is a testament to…