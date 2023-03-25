Reuters’ report scripted to rubbish our success story in combating insurgency — Army Chief

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that the Reuters report of alleged abortion of 10,000 pregnancies, massacre of children and other sexual and gender-based violations against the Armed Forces was aimed at rubbishing the success story of the Nigerian military in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya who stated this on Saturday, while testifying before the Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations in Counter Insurgency Operations in the North East said, “It appears that Reuters is acting a script to rubbish our successes in the North…